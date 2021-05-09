3 Opposition legislators decide to open 2 COVID care centres in Margao and Fatorda

Margao: In order to contain the spread of the COVID pandemic and to provide the most needed healthcare facilities, three opposition legislators Digambar Kamat, Vijai Sardesai, and Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco collectively decided on Saturday to have two COVID care centres one at Fatorda and another at Margao having a 25 bed facility each with oxygen concentrators.

This decision was taken at the meeting held by the Incident Commander for MMC areas Agnelo Fernandes with the three legislators at the MMC chambers. The Manohar Parrikar indoor stadium of Navelim and Fatorda stadium will be used as COVID care centres with medical facilities for the benefit of the COVID positive people.

“We have identified two places for COVID care centres, one in Margao and another at Fatorda. The Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim and Fatorda stadium will be used as COVID care centres. These centres will have 25 beds each initially with the availability of oxygen. Arrangements for required number of staff will be made, said Fernandes, after the meeting. He further added that necessary infrastructure will be worked out and that services of the private doctors including the doctors associated with the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

When asked about the funding part, Fernandes said a decision was taken to make use of the municipal funds and also CSR funds from philanthropic organisation from Margao and other areas.

He informed that 2 oxygen concentrators were already donated by Sunil Barua, the CEO of a logistic company. All those attending the meeting thanked the first philanthropists for this great cause. Others are also requested to contribute voluntarily to this good cause to save lives of people in need.

It may be recalled that people across the south Goa district are using all sources including the social media to plead for medical help including beds, oxygen and medicine as the same is not available currently in the government and many private hospitals.