COVID situation worsened with tourism opening, says Vishwajit

Panaji: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has categorically said that opening up of tourism without any restrictions in December 2020 has led to the worsening COVID situation in Goa.

In an interview with the international news channel CNN on Friday night, Rane admitted that the lack of restrictions has led to the surge in COVID cases in the state.

“I had alerted our health authorities that we needed to be prepared because we would have to face the situation at some point of time,” Rane said in the interview.

The Health Minister also opined that the lockdown or curfew, which was announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday, should have been imposed a month back.

“This should have come much earlier. If you go through my tweets… I had suggested more than 15 days back that we must go for a stringent lockdown…,” he recalled, opining that “this lockdown” should have been clamped a month ago.

Rane further said, “As (part of) the government, we cannot shy away from accountability. In a democracy, people have right to hold accountable to those at the helm of affairs.”

The Health Minister said that Goa being a small state has good health infrastructure.

However, in the same breath, he admitted that still more need to be done to face the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Rane added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given liberty to the states to take measures to check the spread of the deadly virus.