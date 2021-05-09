15-day curfew comes into force in Goa today

Panaji: The 15-day statewide curfew will begin on Sunday to arrest the inexorable march of coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc in Goa and the country.

Both the district collectors issued orders imposing curfew from 7 am on May 9 to 7 am on May 24, 2021.

Shops selling groceries and other essentials and other establishments will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm during the curfew period.

Pharmacies, medical facilities and the establishments running other essential services will also remain open.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who announced the curfew on Friday, appealed to the people of Goa on Saturday not to crowd grocery shops as they will remain open from 7 am till 1 pm during the curfew period.

In a video message released on Saturday, Sawant said the people have been unnecessarily rushing to grocery shops, which is unwarranted.

Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena warned that strict action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code against those violating the curfew. The DGP said that Goa police have made elaborate arrangements to enforce the curfew.

Addressing media persons in the city on Saturday, Meena said, “There will be checking at various locations… Strict action will be taken against those found violating the guidelines.”

“My appeal to the public is: follow the guidelines. Otherwise action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act, the IPC and so on, depending on the violations,” the DGP said.

“Please do not move out of your house unnecessarily. The government has set the timings for shops selling essentials. Those who work in industries, government offices, pharmacies and hospitals won’t be stopped,” the DGP elaborated.

Appealing to the people to follow the COVID norms, he said, “Instructions have been given to police to penalise those found without masks at public places,” he said.

“Don’t compel police to take action,” the DGP said.

“Checking will be done at various locations in the state. We have deployed more than 100 police personnel at the GMC for safety of doctors and other medical staff. Police have also been deployed at COVID care centres and other hospitals. The police station in-charges have been asked to visit the hospitals and are in touch with doctors,” Meena said.

He said that state borders have been strengthened. SP, crime branch, Shobhit Saksena, who is holding the additional charge as South Goa SP, and SP, PRO, Mahesh Gaonkar were also present during the press briefing.