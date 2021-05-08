Harsh Vardhan reviews RML preparedness of severe COVID-19 patients

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday visited Dr RML Hospital here and reviewed its preparedness for clinical management of severe COVID-19 patients.

In view of the unprecedented surge in daily COVID-19 cases, uninterrupted requirement of oxygen, oxygen-supported and ICU beds in addition to adequate supply of medicines and trained manpower has increased manifold in the capital, the health ministry said.

Vardhan also visited the vaccination centre inside the hospital and interacted with the beneficiaries getting inoculated and those being monitored for AEFI post vaccination, the ministry said in its statement.

The hospital assured him that the entire process was smooth. Persons being monitored for AEFI informed that they did not feel any difficulty after their vaccination.

Vardhan also interacted with the healthcare workers and expressed his deep gratitude for their unflinching commitment to work throughout the pandemic.

He reviewed in detail the beds availability including oxygen supported and the ICU-ventilators beds.

Medical Superintendent Dr A K Singh Rana informed regarding the steps being taken for augmenting the beds availability to cater to immediate needs of COVID-19 patients.

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital initially had 172 COVID beds in two dedicated buildings out of which 158 were COVID oxygen beds and 14 COVID ICU beds, the statement said.

The COVID suspect block which admitted patients based solely on COVID symptoms had another 44 beds out of which 30 were oxygenated beds and 14 were ICU beds.

During the recent upsurge of coronavirus, the number of COVID beds has been increased to 215 by adding 33 new COVID oxygen beds and taking into account the 10 suspected COVID ICU beds for the treatment of those with COVID unconfirmed.

Vardhan was informed about the hospital’s plans to add another 200 COVID beds as was suggested by him immediately after the relocation of non-COVID patients, development of donning and doffing area and completion of rearrangement of manpower currently underway, the statement stated.

All these beds will be oxygen supported with some being modified to be COVID ICU beds.

Vardhan also visited the oxygen generation plant set up by DRDO. There are two liquid oxygen chambers at the hospital, one with a capacity of 12 MT another with a capacity of 10 MT.