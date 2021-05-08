Police watch out for black-marketing of oxygen cylinders

Panaji: As cases of black-marketing of medical oxygen cylinders and other lifesaving medicines being reported in some states of the country, police have began keeping a watchful eye on such illegal activity in Goa.

“So far no such activity or case has been reported in the state,” a senior police officer claimed, adding that that a watch is being kept.

Police are also making it sure that there is no hindrance in transportation of medical oxygen cylinders.

“Police protection is being provided for oxygen transportation,” the senior police officer said, disclosing that police personnel have been deployed at hospitals for safety of doctors and nurses.

It is pertinent to note that doctors have been at the receiving end of people’s ire after their loved ones died of coronavirus.

Police have penalised around 45,753 people in the last one month for not wearing face mask at public places. The police in North Goa have penalised 27,940 people, while the police in South Goa have penalised 17,471 persons.

The traffic police have also penalised 338 people, while the Konkan railway police have booked four such cases. Goa police have instructed their rank and file on strict enforcement of guidelines issued by the government.

Police personnel have also been asked to create awareness among people on keeping to COVID norms like social distancing and wearing of face mask in public places.

In certain areas, the police are also distributing face mask to the people.