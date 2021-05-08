GU’s online exams to begin on June 1

Panaji: The Goa University has stated that the online examinations for its under graduation/post-graduation programmes to be conducted on the GU campus and scheduled from May 17, 2021 onwards will now commence on June 1, 2021 onwards, in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A circular issued by GU officiating registrar Radhika Naik on Friday also states that the offline examinations will not be conducted before June 16 ,2021.

“Students will be given two weeks’ notice before the commencement of these examinations,” it adds.