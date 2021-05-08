Digambar does not think muchof curfew

Margao/Panaji: Opposition leader DIgambar Kamat on Friday did not think much of the imposition of the 15-day curfew in the state, stating that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant fears to utter the word ‘lockdown’.

“Goans were expecting a big decision. But the Chief Minister imposed curfew. Goa needs tougher measures. Lip service will not work anymore when more and more people are dying every passing day,’’ he added.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party disagreed with Kamat, and stated that a 15-day curfew is more powerful than a lockdown.

State BJP president Sadanand Tanawade said that Opposition leaders, who have been demanding an audit of COVID management, can visit the Goa Medical College and Hospital personally and see how the government is managing the COVID situation.