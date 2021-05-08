Digambar does not think muchof curfew

By
NT Desk
-
0
0

Margao/Panaji: Opposition leader  DIgambar Kamat  on Friday did not think much of the imposition of the 15-day curfew in the state, stating that  Chief Minister Pramod Sawant fears to utter the word ‘lockdown’.

“Goans were expecting a big decision. But  the  Chief Minister  imposed curfew. Goa needs tougher measures. Lip service will not work anymore when more and more people are dying  every passing day,’’ he added. 

However, the  Bharatiya Janata Party disagreed with  Kamat, and stated  that   a 15-day curfew is more powerful than a lockdown.

State BJP president Sadanand Tanawade said  that  Opposition leaders, who have been demanding an audit of COVID management, can visit the Goa Medical College and Hospital personally and see how the government  is managing the COVID situation.

