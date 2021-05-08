COVID Care Centre set up at Quepem

Curchorem: With the initiative taken by Quepem MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, a 50-bedded COVID Care Centre has been set up at Quepem.

Speaking to the media, Kavlekar said that “there was an urgent need to set up the COVID Care Centre, especially, with the provision of oxygen cylinders.”

“When the issue was discussed with the authorities, including Deputy Collector, mamlatdar and local social workers, there was a unanimous decision to set up COVID Care Centre at Quepem. Subsequently, the spacious hall of Quepem college situated at Tilamol, Quepem was identified, and the things were arranged on a war footing. There are 50 beds equipped not only with the required facilities but also oxygen cylinders. Businessman Sachin Kunkolienkar, CA and social worker Pradip Kakodkar and Dr Pradnya Kakodkar of IMA had their lion’s share in setting up of the Centre,” he said.

Speaking further, he said that “there is an urgent need to open such centres in every taluka of the state, so that the workload on district hospitals and GMC would be lessened.”

“There should not be such a situation wherein a person loses his life for want of oxygen or bed,” he said.

Zilla panchayat member Sidharth Gauns Dessai said that during this second wave of pandemic the provision of beds and oxygen supply has become an urgent need.

“Now, we cannot solely depend on the government to provide us the medical facilities. The rush of the patients towards the district hospitals and GMC needs to be stopped if we want to save the lives of the people,” he added.

He appreciated the initiative of Deputy Chief Minister, Deputy Collector of Quepem Nilesh Dhaigodkar, mamlatdar Laxmikant Dessai and others to set up the COVID Care Centre on a war footing in Quepem.

Quepem Councillor Amol Kanekar said that “we all are facing a worse situation. Deputy Chief Minister took the right decision of setting up COVID Care Centre at Quepem. This will be an example for others and hope that similar centres will be opened in the rest of the talukas of the state.”

Meanwhile, ex-chairperson and sitting councillor of CCMC Balkrishna Hodarkar said that there is an urgent need to open COVID Care Centre at Curchorem in view of the sudden spike in COVID cases in the CCMC area.

He suggested that this centre can be set up in the new premises of CHC.

On behalf of his group of six councillors he promised to provide not only beds but said that they are ready to sponsor an oxygen plant.