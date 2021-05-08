All-time high of 4,195 COVID cases in state

*17-year-old girl from Sindhudurg dies of COVID

*India adds over 4.14 lakh new COVID cases

Panaji: The state on Friday reported the all-time high of 4,195 cases of the coronavirus pandemic, which claimed 56 more lives, including that of a 17-year-old girl from Sindhudurg, in the last 24 hours.

The 4,195 new COVID infections pushed up the tally of active positive cases to 31,716.

The 56 more fatalities took the total number of COVID deaths to 1,557.

The positivity rate of COVID infection in Goa stood at 51.34 per cent after 4,195 people tested positive for the deadly virus.

PTI ADDS FROM NEW DELHI: With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 36,45,164 comprising 16.96 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID recovery rate has dropped to 81.95 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,76,12,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to May 6 with 18,26,490 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 3,915 new fatalities include 853 from Maharashtra, 350 from Uttar Pradesh, 335 from Delhi, 328 from Karnataka, 212 from Chhattisgarh, 195 from Tamil Nadu, 177 from Haryana, 161 from Rajasthan, 154 from Punjab, 151 from Uttarakhand, 133 from Jharkhand, 123 from Gujarat and 117 from West Bengal.

A total of 2,34,083 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 73,515 from Maharashtra, 18,398 from Delhi, 17,212 from Karnataka, 14,974 from Tamil Nadu, 14,501 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,964 from West Bengal, 9,979 from Punjab and 9,950 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.