State clamps 15-day curfew

Curfew will be in force from May 9 to May 23; govt makes COVID negative certificate must for tourists

Panaji: In an attempt to break the COVID infection chain, the state government on Friday announced 15-day-long curfew in Goa that starts on May 9.

Announcing the statewide curfew at a virtual press conference, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the curfew will be enforced strictly.

The government resorted to the move as COVID cases continued spiralling, although tighter restrictions were in place in the last eight days.

He said that shops selling groceries and other essential items will be allowed to function from 7 am till 1 pm during the curfew. However, there will be no closure of pharmacies, medical facilities and the establishments running essential services.

Sawant said the curfew will be in force from May 9 till May 23.

“The state government resorted to clamping the curfew with strict enforcement after people were found disobeying the COVID curbs imposed in the state,” he explained.

The Chief Minister said that takeaway kitchens of the restaurants will be open from 7 am to 7 pm during the curfew period, adding that no events, including weddings and other private functions, will be permitted.

“The government took a note that many weddings took place with more than 50 people in violation of specific guidelines. There are instances wherein the people, who attended wedding ceremonies and receptions, tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.

As people were not abiding by the guidelines imposed in the state to break the COVID infection chain, the government decided not to permit private functions, including weddings, for the next fortnight, Sawant said.

Weddings and other private functions scheduled for the period from May 9 onwards will have to be cancelled, he said, adding that the state has made COVID negative certificate or vaccination certificate mandatory for the tourists entering Goa.

Detailed order on guidelines for the curfew will be issued by the district collectors on Saturday.

He appealed to the people not to prevent those manning essential services from going to their workplaces including hospitals.

“Not even 25 per cent of the people need to move out of the house. However, we have seen people unnecessarily loitering,” he maintained.

The government will take a review of the situation on May 24 and decide the future course of action.

On the SSC and HSSC examinations, the Chief Minister said the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will decide on it.

The vaccination drive will continue during the curfew period.

Breaking the covid chain

Shops selling groceries and other essential items will be open from 7 am to 1 pm

Takeaway kitchens will be open from 7 am to 7 pm

No restrictions on medical supplies

Permission will not be given for functions and events, including weddings, and the people should cancel all functions which have been scheduled for period from May 9 onwards

RT-PCR or COVID negative certificate or proof of vaccination made mandatory to tourists coming to Goa

Police will take action on those moving out on roads without any reason