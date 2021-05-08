Industry braces for economic losses

Panaji : Even as the state declared a 15-day curfew to break the COVID infection chain, industry bodies asked for manufacturing units to continue functioning in the coming days.

The CII-Goa, the GSIA as well as the Verna Industries Association said that they are not in favour of disruption of industrial activities.

Chairman, CII-Goa, Atul Jadhav said the industry would face grave economic losses and hardships due to abrupt stoppage of functioning or disruption in the working process line.

“Various industries are already struggling due to the consequences of the earlier lockdowns,” Jadhav observed.

GSIA president Damodar Kochkar pointed out that while its members support the curfew announcement, all industrial units in the state should be allowed to function.

“Manufacturing units were just getting orders and many of the orders are still in the pipeline with fixed delivery time schedules. Total closure of industries will create panic amongst workers.”

The CII-Goa suggested that the local industry should review its operations and minimise the use of manpower, limiting it to only critical operations or activities required by law.

The industry body also called for ramping up of vaccination of employees against coronavirus.