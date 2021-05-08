HC gives one more chance to govt on digital fare meters

Panaji: The High Court of Bombay at Goa has given the state government yet another opportunity to set in motion installation of digital fare meters in taxis.

The Advocate General stated that the state is quite keen on installing the digital fare meters in taxis and all efforts are being made, adding that that in fact there had been a proposal for installing such meters from May 1, 2021.

The High Court division bench comprising Justice M S Sonak and Justice M S Jawalkar observed, “Be that as it may, before initiating further action in this contempt petition, we give the state government yet another opportunity to commence the process of installation of digital meters in taxis as early as possible and in any case within a period of 15 days from Thursday. We post this matter for further consideration on June 14, 2021, by which date the respondents to file an affidavit indicating the status including the details of taxis where the digital meters have been installed.”

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa has filed a contempt petition against the state government for not implementing digital fare meters for taxis.

The HC observed that at least prima facie “we are satisfied that our orders made from time to time on the issue of installation of digital meters in taxis are not being complied with, for one reason or the other”.

The High Court said, “By our order dated July 5, 2019, certain directions were issued in this regard which were not complied with. The petitioners were then constrained to institute Contempt Petition No. 30 of 2019 which was disposed of by us on 20th January 2020.”

The High Court also said, “Even in the said contempt petition, we had observed that at least prima facie the respondents were in contempt of this court. However, the Advocate General had made a statement that notification regards the fare rates will be issued by the state government within a period of 15 days i.e. some time in first week of February 2020. The statement was made that no sooner this notification was issued, the installation of digital meters in taxis will commence. Notwithstanding with the aforesaid statement, notification regarding the fare rates was issued only on January 14, 2021 i.e. after delay of almost one year.”

“None of the contemnors even bothered to seek any extension of time from this court. Further, despite issuance of this notification, no steps were taken for installation of digital meters in taxis,” the HC maintained.

The HC also observed, “Today, Advocate General states that some difficulties have arisen on account of COVID-19 pandemic situation. He points out that the contractor’s nodal officer who was dealing with the state government has passed away and therefore, there is a delay. According to us, this work of installing digital meters in taxis should have been completed long ago not only in terms of the directions issued by us but also the assurances given in the contempt proceedings. The implementation of our orders cannot be postponed or for that matter avoided based upon the reason now stated.”