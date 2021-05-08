LIC relaxes claim settlement requirements

PANAJI: In view of the current pandemic situation, LIC has relaxed its claim settlement requirements for the convenience of customers. Further all offices of LIC will be working five days a week, between 10.00 am to 5.30 pm from May10. To facilitate speedy settlement of death claims where death has occurred in a hospital, in lieu of Municipal death certificates, LIC has allowed alternate proofs of death such as death certificate, discharge summary or death summary containing clear date and time of death issued by the government and counter-signed by LIC class I officers or development. For annuities with return of capital options, production of life certificates is waived for annuities due up to October 31 2021, besides accepting life certificates sent through email in other cases. LIC has also introduced life certificate procurement through video call process. NT

SIDBI launches SHWAS and AROG schemes for MSMEs fighting COVID

PANAJI: SIDBI launched two schemes in the state SHWAS and AROG to support MSMEs engaged in fighting COVID second wave. Scheme SHWAS is for MSMEs manufacturing oxygen concentrators, liquid oxygen or providing services in transportation, storage, and many others. Under the scheme loans are given for purchase of equipment or machinery (term loan) as well as working capital with a maximum loan limit of Rs two crore and interest rate of 4.5 to 5 per cent. Scheme AROG is for units manufacturing products or services directly related to fighting coronavirus such as oximeters, drugs like Remdesivir, Fabiflu, Zincovit, Ivermectin, PPES, syring pumps, and many others. The interest rate of the AROG scheme ranges between 5.5 to 6.0 per cent for a maximum loan amount of Rs two crore. In 2020 to fight COVID first wave, SIDBI had launched the SAFE scheme, said officials at SIBDI, Goa. NT