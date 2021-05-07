With 58 more mortalities, death toll crosses 1,500 mark

Panaji: The state’s COVID-19 death count crossed 1,500 mark, as 58 more patients succumbed to the virus on Thursday.

The spree of COVID-19 patients passing away in quick succession continued in Goa as 19 of the 58 patients died within 24 hours after being brought to the health facilities, and five were brought dead to the hospital.

The COVID fatalities also include five patients who had reportedly received doses of the anti-COVID vaccine, while there were also 11 patients who did not have any co-morbid conditions.

Till date, Goa has seen 1,501 deaths associated with the deadly disease.

As per the details shared by Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, of the 58 deaths, 35 alone occurred at the GMC and 18 deaths were reported at the South Goa District Hospital, Margao, besides other COVID facilities.