Now, DDSSY covers COVID treatment

Panaji: The state government has modified the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana incorporating COVID treatment at Goa’s private hospitals into the flagship cashless health insurance scheme.

The scheme has been modified in an attempt to ease the pressure on state-run medical facilities, which have been overstressed on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the order issued by the health department, for general wards the charges under the health insurance scheme have been capped at Rs 8,000 per day, while the rate of Rs 19,200 per day has been fixed for ICU with ventilator occupancy in the private hospitals.

The package under the DDSSY includes admission charges, intensivist, primary and specialist consultant charges, bed charges, nursing, resident doctor, diet, PPE kits for staff, X-Ray, ECG, USG, 2D Echo, cardiac monitor and infusion pump.

The government has also included catheterisation, CBC, FBSL PPBSL, HBA1c, creatinine, liver function test, blood group, routine medicine including multivitamin, Vitamin C, Zinc, Vitamin D, paracetamol, antacid, anti-allergic, HCQ azithromycin, doxycycline, levofloxacin and dexamethasone, ivermectin, dietary charges in the package for taking treatment for COVID.

However, the package does not include diagnostic interventions, special drugs, use of special equipment, other special procedures/ surgery etc and extra oxygen flow other than ICU.

The scheme for COVID treatment shall be applicable only to those DDSSY-empanelled hospitals in the state having only ICU facilities.