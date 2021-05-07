Home Goa News GCCI for total lockdown for 15 days

GCCI for total lockdown for 15 days

By
NT Desk
-
0
120

Panaji: Fearing that the COVID crisis in the state is spiralling out of control, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday called for a total lockdown for at least 15 days.

The GCCI said that as the oldest  industry  association in the state it favours the extreme  measure  of  total  lockdown   to  arrest  the  increasing  number  of  positive  cases  and  fatalities and give much required breather to the healthcare system and health workers. The industry body has however asked for industrial units to be exempted from the lockdown, specifically pharma, food processing, agro-based and continuous process industries.

The units supplying ancillaries and raw material to the abovementioned industries must also be exempted from the lockdown, said the GCCI. Reckoning that the state government during the second wave of  COVID is concentrating more on the economic revival rather than  survival  of  the citizens, GCCI president Manoj Caculo in a letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that village panchayats  and  municipalities  are  more aware  of  the  local  conditions and therefore are declaring  their  own  lockdowns  which  is in contrast  to  the  partial lockdowns  imposed by   district  administrations. 

“It appears  that  measures  like  partial  lockdowns  are  not  showing  the  desired  results, and therefore a total  and  strict  lockdown  is  recommended, ” Caculo said.

According to the GCCI, the  rapid  spread  of  the  coronavirus has  put  the  entire  health infrastructure  in  the state  under  tremendous pressure and there are fears of the health infrastructure breaking down, if corrective measures are not adopted  soon.

The GCCI had called for lockdown in Panaji, asking for voluntary closure of all non-essential shops and establishments in the capital city.

The industry body maintained that world experience shows that the best way to control the pandemic is total lockdown so that the virus transmission chain is broken. It is  believed that it  was   the  total  lockdown  in 2020 – from March 22 till May 4 – helped the country in controlling  the  virus  from  spreading.  

The GCCI memorandum to the government includes a framework for planned lockdown, for instance COVID protocol for exempted industries, mobile vaccination units in industrial estates, COVID care centres in industrial estates which provide beds with oxygen facilities.

RELATED ARTICLES

© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516.