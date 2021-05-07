3,869 more people test positive for COVID-19

Panaji: Goa on Thursday saw the biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases as 3,869 more people tested positive for the pandemic with the positivity rate of 51.46 per cent.

The previous highest single-day spike was witnessed on Wednesday when the state saw 3,496 cases.

Around 291 COVID-19 positive persons have been hospitalised in the COVID facilities in the last 24 hours while 192 patients have been discharged from the facilities.

As on Thursday, the state had 29,752 active COVID-19 cases of which majority fall under the jurisdiction of urban health centres of Margao (2,253) followed by Panaji (1,976) and Mapusa (1,622).

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,08,267 of which 77,014 patients have defeated the deadly disease, which also include 2,023 COVID patients who have been declared as recovered in the last 24 hours.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdiction of Vasco UHC are: 861 cases.

While active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 1,336 cases, Bicholim – 1,057 cases, Pernem – 968 cases, Valpoi – 658 cases, Curchorem – 747 cases and Canacona – 572 cases.

And, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 687 cases, Betki – 594 cases, Cansarvanem – 239 cases, Colvale – 642 cases, Corlim – 721 cases, Chimbel – 1,007 cases, Siolim – 1,126 cases, Porvorim- 1,458 cases, Mayem – 338 cases, Balli – 607 cases, Cansaulim – 1,083 cases, Chinchinim – 389 cases, Cortalim – 1,309 cases, Curtorim – 552 cases, Loutolim – 652 cases, Marcaim – 554 cases, Quepem – 381 cases, Sanguem – 464 cases, Shiroda- 604 cases, Dharbandora – 676 cases, Ponda – 1,516 cases and Navelim – 508 cases.