Sawant hints at total lockdown

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the government is looking positively at the prospect of imposing a total lockdown in Goa soon.

“Barring the essential services and outlets selling essential items, the state could go under lockdown,” he indicated, adding that the decision however would come in two to three days after discussions with the stakeholder and cabinet ministers.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday evening via video conferencing mode to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the state, and decide a strategy to counter the same.

Most of the BJP MLAs advised imposition of a complete lockdown in Goa for the next few days.

The BJP legislators were also advised to set COVID war rooms in their respective constituencies.

Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavalekar later informed that the Chief Minister will take the related decision within next two-three days.

Kavlekar was also of the opinion that there is no option to lockdown to arrest the spiraling cases as public is not in a mood to follow COVID-related norms.