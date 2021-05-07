CM says HC order is impractical

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the High Court order making COVID negative certificate mandatory at state borders is impractical.

“The government will submit an affidavit in the High Court to this effect,” he said.

“Asking for COVID negative certificate from every person entering Goa will burden the already strained government machinery,” Sawant stated.

“Many drive in with essential supplies to Goa everyday while some arrive by train; it is difficult to get COVID negative certificate from all,” he added. NT