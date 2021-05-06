A farewell to retired teachers

NT BUZZ

The management, staff and PTA of Guardian Angel Pre-Primary and Primary School, Curchorem bid farewell to senior teachers, Luisinha D’Costa e Fernandes and Theresa Tavares at a function held on the school premises.

The programme began with a prayer service conducted by the teachers in the presence of manager of the school, Fr Anthony Silva; headmaster, Fr Jerry Vaz; and secretary, Xaverian Educational Society’s Secretary, Fr Joaquim Rebello.

Recalling the hard and sincere work put in by the teachers, Fr Silva thanked them for their cooperation and yeomen services in the field of education by motivating students to learn. “Teaching is not a simple profession but it is a very special vocation where children are entrusted into the care of the teachers by the parents to care and nurture, so they can grow with wisdom and the blessings of God,” said Fr Silva and urged the fellow teachers to take their profession as vocation and dedicate their services for the betterment of students.

Describing them as committed and dedicated teachers, Fr Vaz wished them good health and success in their future and said that they both worked silently and successfully mould the young minds of thousand students to be better citizens of the country.

A special memento was presented to the senior teachers on behalf of the management by Fr Silva in the presence of other dignitaries.

In the absence of students due to the pandemic, teachers presented various cultural programmes and teacher Ramira Fernandes shared her experiences with the retired teachers.