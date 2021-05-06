VMC to introduce partial lockdown in Valpoi for six days

NT NETWORK

Valpoi

With Valpoi police forcibly shutting shops and establishments in the town on Wednesday morning to enforce the guidelines of the collector, Valpoi Municipal Council remains clueless over the action and getting trolled on social media and mounting public pressure on VMC to call for an immediate meeting and decide their strategy to go for a ‘mini lockdown’ in Valpoi for a period of six days.

This announcement was done by VMC chairperson, Shaizin Shaikh after the meeting. According to VMC chairperson, Shaikh a mini lockdown will be enforced from Thursday and shops mentioned under ‘essential category’ will remain open from 6 am till 1 pm so that there should not be any panic buying in the town. “All the shops marked under essential category will be open during a given time and after 1 pm till 7 pm all establishments, public places, activities and services would remain closed. While restaurants can give home delivery services between 7 pm till 10 pm and no take away services will be allowed and if anyone violates will be fined and liable to cancellation of their trade license” Shaikh informed.

The meeting which was attended by all the 10 council members appealed to the grocery stores and shops marked as essential categories to stress more on home delivery services rather than people coming to their stores as this step will curb movement of people and ultimately flatten the curve.

“Those who come under essential services and restaurants who will offer home delivery services will have to follow all SOPs strictly. Even banks, supermarkets operating in Valpoi should follow social distancing. VMC will also send a team led by the market inspector and other staff along with police personnel to monitor the situation in the town from Thursday and those who violate the same will be liable for fines and cancellation of trade license.