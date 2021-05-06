TV serial shootings taking place at Margao Ravindra Bhavan: Vijai  

NT NETWORK

Margao

When the people of Goa are dying and all the panchayats and  municipalities are going in for self lockdowns, to save lives from  the dreaded  Covid pandemic,  the Margao  Ravindra Bhavan is holding a TV serial shooting indoors violating all  the  COVID  norms and this is the  reason,  why  more infections are found in  Fatorda areas, charged  the Fatorda legislator Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday.

He and his councillors concerned witnessed how the TV serial writer and director are given permission for shooting in Ravindra Bhavan in the midst of the alarming Covid situation and that the people inside the auditorium are not wearing masks nor maintaining social distancing.

Interestingly, when Sardesai stepped in the Ravindra Bhavan auditorium, he found people not wearing masks nor maintaining social distancing and that disturbed him to fire salvos at the government.   He said he will expose the BJP government and those heading the Margao Ravindra Bhavan for playing with the lives of innocent people.  

