TV serial shootings taking place at Margao Ravindra Bhavan: Vijai  

Margao

When the people of Goa are dying and all the panchayats and municipalities are going in for self lockdowns, to save lives from the dreaded Covid pandemic, the Margao Ravindra Bhavan is holding a TV serial shooting indoors violating all the COVID norms and this is the reason, why more infections are found in Fatorda areas, charged the Fatorda legislator Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday.

He and his councillors concerned witnessed how the TV serial writer and director are given permission for shooting in Ravindra Bhavan in the midst of the alarming Covid situation and that the people inside the auditorium are not wearing masks nor maintaining social distancing.

Interestingly, when Sardesai stepped in the Ravindra Bhavan auditorium, he found people not wearing masks nor maintaining social distancing and that disturbed him to fire salvos at the government. He said he will expose the BJP government and those heading the Margao Ravindra Bhavan for playing with the lives of innocent people.