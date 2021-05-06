Section 144 ‘prohibitory’ order modified

NT NETWORK

Panaji

District Collectors have modified Section 144 prohibitory order, and added more activities under ‘exception’ category which would stay in force till 7 am of May 10.

The Collectors allowed fair price shops and stores selling groceries, medicines, animal fodder, liquor to remain open between 7am and 7pm, however, the liquor shops and outlets have been ordered to offer only takeaways and no home delivery of liquor is permitted.

The Collectors have allowed home delivery of essential items including food, medicines and animal fodder at anytime.

All medical and health services (including AYUSH, veterinary hospitals and laboratories) will remain functional. Delivery of all essential goods by wholesalers or retailers, including through e-commerce is allowed.

Moreover, the order has added operation of homes for children, destitute, disabled, women, mentally challenged, senior citizens and widows to remain functional. Observation homes, after care homes and places of safety for juveniles have been included in the exception list. Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, cold storage and warehousing services, print and electronic media, water supply, power generation, transmission and distribution units and services, courier services including vehicle repairs and hardwares are allowed to function.

Hotels and hospitality sector including industries, factories and all constructions, agricultural and related activities are exempted from prohibitory order. The collector also permitted in-house canteen of private companies to remain operational but serving food to only staff and residents.

The fish market and municipal/panchayat markets are allowed to remain functional with proper arrangement for enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour.

Movement of persons for marriage related gatherings up to 50 persons with permission from sub-divisonal magistrate office and funeral/ last rites related gatherings up to 20 persons is continued to be allowed. All essential offices of state and central government including local bodies, courts and their related activities are allowed to operate.