It is high time CM took opposition into confidence to tackle COVID-19: Sardinha

NT NETWORK

Margao

South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha, on Wednesday, demanded the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take everybody into confidence including the opposition MP and legislators to collectively fight COVID-19 pandemic in Goa.

Speaking to the media, after meeting with the South Goa Collector, and giving a sanction letter for an ambulance and a hearse van to the South Goa District Hospital, Sardinha said, “It is the high time the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took the opposition into confidence to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic successfully. People of Goa saw how you failed and allowed innocent people to suffer and die. People will blame the government. I demand that the Chief Minister and the Health Minister should not start the blame game now. Please stop it and together work for saving the lives of innocent Goans succumbing to the COVID infection.’’

He further said that he is ready to provide oxygen for the needy people through the MP fund.

Criticizing the BJP governments at the Centre and the state, the former Chief Minister, Sardinha asked the Chief Minister to take all measures to contain the spread of COVID infection.