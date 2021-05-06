It is high time CM took opposition into confidence to tackle COVID-19: Sardinha

NT Desk
NT  NETWORK

Margao

South Goa MP  Francisco  Sardinha, on  Wednesday,  demanded  the Chief Minister  Pramod Sawant  to take everybody into confidence including the opposition MP and legislators  to  collectively fight COVID-19 pandemic in Goa.

Speaking to  the media, after meeting with the South Goa Collector,  and giving a sanction letter for an ambulance and a hearse  van to the South Goa  District Hospital, Sardinha  said, “It is the high time  the  Chief Minister  Pramod Sawant took the  opposition into confidence to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic successfully.  People of  Goa saw how you failed and allowed innocent people to suffer and die. People will blame the government. I demand that the Chief Minister and the Health Minister should not start the blame game now. Please stop it and together work for  saving the lives of  innocent  Goans succumbing to the COVID infection.’’ 

He further said that he is ready to provide oxygen for the needy people through the MP fund.

Criticizing the  BJP governments at the Centre and the state, the  former Chief Minister,  Sardinha  asked the Chief Minister to take  all measures to  contain the spread of  COVID infection.

