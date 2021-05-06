Home isolated COVID patients in trauma over non-availability of medicine kits

NT NETWORK

Margao

Home isolated COVID positive people are in real trauma, not because of the infection, but because of non-availability of COVID medicine kits, oximeters and oxygen to treat them.

Hundreds of COVID positive people, who stayed indoors, are facing severe problems at home. While many poor people do not have money to buy medicines for treatment and groceries to sustain themselves, while others do not have any assistance to feed themselves in the time of crisis.

This daily spoke to COVID positive people over the phone and they narrated their harrowing tales. Most of them said that they did not get the medicine kit, assured in the health centres. Their relatives and friends have struggled to arrange medicines from private pharmacies as it was not provided by the health centers.

Ulhas Naik (name changed) is a 43 year old mechanic and got the COVID infection from a customer in the last week of April. He said, “I am staying in a two room house. When I was found to be COVID positive, I started shivering at the health centre. I came home with the kit provided to me by the doctor. But there was no oximeter to check my oxygen level. When I reached home, my wife was down with fever. We were confused. We wanted to check the oxygen level, but we did not have one. So I requested a neighbour to bring me one from the pharmacy. Despite visiting a dozen of pharmacies, the oximeter was not available’’ he informed.

Many home isolated persons are left alone, this time. There is no one to monitor them. The health centres, which were closely monitoring the COVID positive people during the first phase of the pandemic last year, are overloaded with the vaccination programme and the increasing demand for COVID testing.

A middle aged lady said, she phoned a neighbour for assistance, but none came to her rescue because, she was COVID positive and home isolated with her seven year old son. I tried a couple of friends and other relatives but none offered help. The next day, I went straight to a town pharmacy and brought medicines for me, she remorsefully said.