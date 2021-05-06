Govt has still not got its act together: AAP

NT NETWORK

Panaji

While condemning the ‘blame game’ between the Chief Minister and the Health Minister, the state convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party Rahul Mhambre, on Wednesday, stated that the situation at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim is getting worse than ever as the patients were told to make provision for oxygen cylinders.

Stating that a major calamity was averted on Tuesday night after oxygen ran out of supply in a ward at the GMC, Mhambre said that “the government has still not got its act together. The BJP government cannot hide behind any explanation or excuse any more.”

While expressing “disbelief at the sheer apathy of the government,” he said that the situation at the GMC is still worse on Wednesday and added that the patients were told to make provision for oxygen cylinders.

Highlighting the incident on Friday night when an alert citizen Ashley Delaney posted an SOS messaging on social media platform Facebook warning that oxygen had run out of supply in ward number 142 at the GMC and that patients may die as their oxygen saturation levels were dropping, Mhambre informed that the AAP leader and spokesperson Valmiki Naik after seeing the SOS post, immediately informed the Chief Minister and Health Minister over a phone, following which supply of oxygen was restored.

He said that till date the Chief Minister and Health Minister have so far been shifting the blame for high death rate to the people by giving the lame excuses like co-morbidities or delay in admissions, and added that he wanted to know who would they blame now for the lives being lost for want of oxygen in the hospital.