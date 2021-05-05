‘Eschew playing blame game on COVID situation’

Panaji: Stating that there will be no reshuffle of the state cabinet, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday maintained that no MLA or minister of the party should start playing the blame game over COVID situation in the state, and instead work towards fighting the pandemic unitedly.

“This is not the time to level allegations against each other in our party,” said state BJP president Sadanand Tanawade, adding that these partymen should act in a more responsible manner.

He also stated that Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate should stop his untimely audit as regards the performance of the government and the ministers.

Tanawade said that if at all there is a need for such an auditing then the party and the Chief Minister will sit together and do the needful.