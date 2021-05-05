More local bodies in lockdown mode

Panaji: More village panchayats and municipalities on Tuesday decided to go into shutdown mode in an attempt to break the COVID infection chain.

Taking a cue from other local bodies imposing lockdown in their jurisdiction, village panchayats of Curtorim, Assolna, Chinchinim, Raia, Carmona, Nagao, Verna, Aquem-Baixo, Betalbatim, St Jose De Areal and Colva in Salcete taluka have decided to keep shops closed for some time, suspending commercial activities in their respective villages, except for those engaged in essential services.

Sources said that other panchayats in Salcete taluka will also join forces so as to fight the COVID battle.

In Bardez taluka, village panchayats of Saligao, Pilerne, Guirim, Nerul, Olaulim, Aldona, Moira, Nachinola, Uccassaim-Paliem-Punola and Bastora on Tuesday moved to go for a partial lockdown. On Monday Assagao and Verla-Canca panchayats began their lockdown.

In Ponda taluka, the Ponda municipality on Tuesday decided to go under lockdown from Wednesday. Likewise village panchayats of Curti-Khandepar and Veling-Priol-Kunkolim of Ponda taluka also moved to impose strict lockdown for a week.

The lockdown will begin from Wednesday.

The Sankhali municipal council also moved to implement an eight-day lockdown beginning on Wednesday and ending on May 12.

In Canacona taluka, the Cola village panchayat also decided to go into lockdown from May 5 to May 10 to check COVID cases in the village.

In Pernem taluka, the Mandrem panchayat also imposed self-lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.