NDA to form govt in Puducherry

Puducherry: The NR Congress on Sunday won eight seats in Puducherry and its ally BJP secured four while the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance emerged victorious in three constituencies as the counting continued for the votes polled in the April 6 elections.

As the results for 14 out of 30 assembly seats were declared, the AINRC bagged eight, BJP three, DMK one and Congress two, the Election Commission said.

A Namassivayam of BJP emerged victorious from Mannadipet constituency after defeating his DMK rival A Krishnan.

Namassivayam, who shifted his allegiance to the saffron party in January this year after quitting the Congress, contested the April 6 poll from Mannadipet seat as BJP nominee.

The former minister polled 14,939 votes while his rival secured 12,189 votes.

A greenhorn in poll battle, U Lakshmikandhan of AINRC wrested the Embalam (reserved) segment from Congress by defeating its candidate and former welfare minister M Kandasamy.

Chief electoral officer Shurbir Singh told PTI that the BJP nominee A John Kumar was declared elected from Kamaraj Nagar.

Kumar defeated his immediate Congress rival and former industries minister M O H F Shah Jahan.

M Vaithianathan of Congress defeated BJP’s V Saminathan, who is president of Puducherry unit of the party, by a margin of 5,652 votes in the Lawspet constituency.

The DMK wrested the Uppalam constituency here from the AIADMK in the April 6 poll to the territorial assembly.

DMK nominee Annibal Kennedy defeated AIADMK’s A Anbalagam in Uppalam.

Anbalagan was holding the constituency consecutively from his first election in 2001.