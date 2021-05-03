Lockdown-like curbs to continue till May 10

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday announced that the lockdown-like restrictions, which were imposed as part of the four-day lockdown, will continue till 6 am on May 10, 2021.

Addressing the people of Goa through virtual mode, Sawant said the lockdown, which came into force in the evening of April 29 and will continue till 6 am on May 3, will not be extended, but strict restrictions will be enforced till 6 am on May 10.

The state imposed the lockdown in an attempt to break the chain of COVID infections. However, COVID positive cases and deaths linked to the dreaded virus continued rising despite the lockdown.

“The lockdown in the state will be lifted from 6 am on Monday. But the COVID-related restrictions will continue to be in force for a week, till 6 am on May 10,” he said, adding that establishments engaged in essential services, including grocery stores, will be open during the restrictions period.

Sawant said that various establishments including casinos, bars, sports complexes, auditoriums, community halls or similar places will continue to remain closed.

River cruises, water parks, entertainment parks, gym, spas, massage parlours, saloons, weekly markets and others will also continue to remain shut.

Schools, colleges, educational institutes will also remain closed till May 10 except for examinations.

Sawant said that religious places will be closed for public, but regular rituals can continue at these places.

Social, political, sports entertainment, academic and cultural functions will be prohibited except for the events like weddings which are held with the permission of the government with 50 or less people, Sawant said, adding that the cremation can be held with 20 or less people attending it.

Sawant said the gathering of five or more people will be strictly banned except for official functions or with the permission of sub-divisional magistrate.

“Restaurants can run with 50 per cent capacity from 7 am to 7 pm and their kitchen can remain open for takeaways. Fish markets, municipal or panchayat markets will remain open with restricted capacity and following standard operating procedures,” he added.

Following the announcement by the Chief Minister on extending the restrictions till May 10, both the district magistrates have issued order in this regard.

As per order, shops and establishments will remain operational except 7 pm to 7 am. However, industries/factories, and other essential offices/utilities such as government offices, public sector undertakings, local bodies, medical and health facilities, agriculture related activities, construction related activities, chemists, groceries/eatables, hotels, the print and electronic media, telecommunication and Internet services, banks, insurance, ATMs, petrol pumps, LPG gas cylinder services will be functional with strict compliance of norms.