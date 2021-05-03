Goa facing shortage of medical oxygen: Vishwajit

Panaji: Rubbishing the claims of the Goa Association of Resident Doctors that government is giving misleading information to the media over medical oxygen supply and availability of beds for COVID patients, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that Goa is facing shortage of medical oxygen just like other states of India.

Interacting with media persons at the GMC, Rane said, “We are not giving any false or wrong information. There is shortage of oxygen not only in Goa but all over India. As far as Goa is concerned, Chief Minister, myself and all the officials are rationalising it and trying to make maximum use of what is available with us. We are trying to see that we get additional liquid oxygen. But as of now we are managing the show and ensuring that there is sufficient treatment, and that oxygen is provided to the people under treatment.”

Rane, however, clarified that although there is shortage of medical oxygen, there is “no oxygen crisis” in the state.

The GARD is the backbone of the institution, he observed, adding that government will resolve all their grievances at the earliest.

It is pertinent to note that the GARD has suggested that a full batch of MBBS doctors, who are currently under internship at the GMC, should be roped in by providing them pay scale of regular doctor under bond.

Reacting to the suggestion, the Health Minister said that he will consult the Chief Minister as it involves financial implications.

“The GARD want us to recruit interns as medical officers. We can look into the matter. I have requested them to officially write to me so that I can take it up with the Chief Minister,” Rane said.

The Health Minister informed that adequate security measures will be put in place outside COVID wards and casualty as demanded by the GARD for the safety of doctors who are on COVID-related duties.