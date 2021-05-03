52 more people die of COVID in state

2030 new cases recorded in Goa; country sees 3,689 more COVID deaths

Panaji: The coronavirus pandemic continued playing havoc in the state as 52 more fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people dying of the virus to 1274.

The state also recorded 2030 new COVID infections, taking the total number of active cases to 24607.

According to the mortality bulletin issued by the government, the Goa Medical College and Hospital recorded 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, the South Goa District Hospital reported 17 fatalities, five people passed away at the North Goa District Hospital and the ESI Hospital, Margao, saw one COVID fatality.

PTI ADDS FROM NEW DELHI: A record 3,689 daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 2,15,542, while the infection count reached to 1,95,57,457 with 3,92,488 more people being confirmed positive for the disease, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have crossed the 33-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 33,49,644, comprising 17.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.77 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 59,92,271, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

The 3,689 new fatalities included 802 from Maharashtra, 412 from Delhi, 304 from Uttar Pradesh, 271 from Karnataka, 229 from Chhattisgarh, 172 from Gujarat, 169 from Jharkhand,160 from Rajasthan, 147 from Tamil Nadu, 138 from Punjab,125 from Haryana, 107 from Uttarakhand, 103 from West Bengal and 102 from Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 2,15,542 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 69,615 from Maharashtra, 16,559 from Delhi ,15,794 from Karnataka, 14,193 from Tamil Nadu, 12,874 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,447 from West Bengal, 9,160 from Punjab and 8,810 from Chhattisgarh.