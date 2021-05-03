DMK wins TN polls after 10-year hiatus

Chennai: After a decade in Opposition, the DMK won a convincing victory over archrival AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the ruling party managed to emerge as a formidable Opposition, overcoming the burden of ten-year anti-incumbency to an extent.

M K Stalin, the 68-year-old DMK president, is all set to become the Chief Minister for the first time. During his party’s previous tenure, he has been the deputy chief minister and local administration minister as well.

As counting of votes polled in the April 6 TN assembly election progressed on Sunday, it became amply clear that the DMK was dislodging the AIADMK from the seat of power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Tamil Nadu people who voted for the National Democratic Alliance and said his party would continue to work for state’s welfare and nurturing Tamil culture.

Round after round, the DMK and its allies improved their tally and the Stalin-led party together with its partners, appeared winning at least 155 seats in the 234-member assembly while 118 seats is the minimum number required for a simple majority.

The Election Commission is yet to declare winners for all the 234 segments and also complete data on winning margin was not available, till 10 pm on Sunday.

The DMK’s vote share was 37.7 per cent with an impressive performance in regions including southern and northern regions while the AIADMK sliced away 33.4 per cent and also demonstrated

that the Kongu belt of Coimbatore was still its bastion.

DMK is poised to win at least 131 seats and several of its allies like Vaiko-led MDMK and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader Velmurugan contested on the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol of the party.

AIADMK, as per trends, is set to emerge victorious in 70 seats and its allies, the PMK and BJP were ahead in five and four constituencies and together, the combine may touch the 79-seat mark.

For the DMK, it was a ‘dream come true’ moment and in sync with its election song, ‘Stalin thaan vararu,’ which meant Stalin is going to become the chief minister.

DMK’s major ally the Congress was ahead in 16 seats, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi in four constituencies and the two Left parties in two segments each.