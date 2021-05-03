BJP-led NDA set to retain power in Assam

Guwahati: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or “Mitrajot” (Alliance of Friends) is set to form the government in Assam for the second consecutive time, as the ruling alliance according to the latest trends is likely to win 75 seats in the 126-member assembly. The Congress-led “Mahajot” (Grand Alliance) is expected to win 45 seats.

The Election Commission is yet to declare the final result on any of the 126 seats as the counting of votes is in progress in 34 districts across the northeastern state.

All important candidates of the BJP, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is seeking re-election from Majuli assembly constituency in eastern Assam, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari assembly constituency and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass from Patacharkuchi assembly constituency, were leading on their respective seats.

Many top Congress leaders, including state Congress president Ripun Bora and legislature party leader Debabrata Saikia were trailing in the

Gohpur and Nazira assembly seats, respectively.

Of the 126 seats, the BJP was leading in 56 seats while its ally Asom Gana Parishad was leading in 11 seats and United People’s Party Liberal in eight seats.

The Congress was leading in 29 seats while its partners All India United Democratic Front was leading in 14 seats, Bodoland People’s Front and the CPI-M in one seat each.

Raijor Dal president and jailed leader, Akhil Gogoi, who is contesting from Sibasagar constituency as an Independent candidate, was also leading.

The Muslim-based party AIUDF, which won 13 seats during the 2016 assembly polls, was leading in 14 seats while BPF which had bagged 12 seats five years ago, was leading in only one seat in the Bodoland areas of western Assam.