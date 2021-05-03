BJP-led NDA set to retain power in Assam

NT Desk
Guwahati: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance  or “Mitrajot” (Alliance of Friends) is set to form the government in Assam for the second  consecutive time, as the ruling alliance according to the latest trends is likely to win 75 seats in  the 126-member assembly. The Congress-led “Mahajot” (Grand Alliance) is expected to win 45  seats.

The Election Commission is yet to declare the final result on any of the 126 seats as the  counting of votes is in progress in 34 districts across the northeastern state.

All important candidates of the BJP, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is  seeking re-election from Majuli assembly constituency in eastern Assam, state Finance Minister  Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari assembly constituency and state BJP president Ranjeet  Kumar Dass from Patacharkuchi assembly constituency, were  leading on their respective seats.

Many top Congress leaders, including state Congress president Ripun Bora and legislature party  leader Debabrata Saikia were  trailing in the

Gohpur and Nazira assembly seats, respectively.

Of  the 126 seats, the BJP was  leading in 56 seats while its ally Asom Gana Parishad  was leading  in 11 seats and United People’s Party Liberal  in eight seats.

The Congress was leading in 29 seats while its partners All India United Democratic Front   was leading in 14 seats, Bodoland People’s Front  and the CPI-M in one seat each. 

Raijor Dal  president and jailed leader, Akhil Gogoi, who is contesting from Sibasagar  constituency as an Independent candidate, was  also leading.

The Muslim-based party AIUDF, which won 13 seats during the 2016 assembly polls, was leading  in 14 seats while BPF which had bagged 12 seats five years ago, was  leading in only one seat in the  Bodoland areas of western Assam.

