India receives 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V

PTI

Hyderabad/New Delhi

As many as 1,50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine first consignment landed here from Russia on Saturday, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said.

The drug maker, which has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund for the vaccine, said in a statement that the initial quantity will be used across different channels as a pilot to line up the supply chain for the larger vaccination programme rollout.

Subsequent consignments will arrive in the next few weeks, it further said.

“We are pleased to announce that the first consignment of 1,50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have landed in Hyderabad from Russia. The rollout of the consignment will be subject to the necessary clearances, which will be processed over the next few days,” Deepak Sapra, CEO API and Services, Dr Reddy’s, said.

In September 2020, Dr Reddy’s and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of the

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India. Later, it was enhanced to 125 million.

Dr Reddy’s has already received approval from Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V.

Sputnik V will be the third vaccine to be used in India against coronavirus. Currently, the Centre has rolled out a nationwide vaccination drive using two COVID-19 vaccines – Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca, manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.