16 COVID patients perish in Gujarat hospital fire

PTI

Bharuch

Eighteen persons including 16 COVID-19 patients and two trainee nurses died in a fire at a hospital at Bharuch in Gujarat in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The state government said a judicial inquiry will be conducted into the fire that destroyed the Intensive Care Unit of Patel Welfare Hospital, run by a charitable trust.

“Sixteen coronavirus patients and two nursing staff were either charred to death or died due to suffocation inside a COVID-19 unit,” Superintendent of Police Rajendrasinh Chudasama said. As many as 57 patients were undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 facility, out of which 22 were in the ICU on the ground floor when the fire broke out around 1 am, probably because of short circuit, said a hospital official.

Apart from fire brigade personnel, around 100 policemen including 15 officers were deployed at the spot for the rescue operations. The fire was doused within an hour, a civic official said.

Locals and the kin of patients helped in the rescue operation during which dozens of patients were shifted to other facilities by ambulance. Some were brought out of the building on wheelchairs or on make-shift stretchers of cloth.

Police also had to control a nearly 15,000-strong crowd that gathered outside the hospital after hearing about the fire, but no law and order issue was reported, an official release of the Bharuch police said.

The four-storey designated COVID-19 hospital stands on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway, 190 km from Ahmedabad. Assistant Police Commissioner Vikas Suda has been handed over the inquiry into the fire incident.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced ex- gratia aid of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. He also directed Additional Chief Secretary (Labour) Vipul Mittra and Commissioner of Municipalities Administration Rajkumar Beniwal to conduct an inquiry.