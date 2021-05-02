12 including doctor lose COVID battle in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi

Twelve patients at Delhi’s Batra Hospital, including a senior doctor died on Saturday and several other hospitals reported precipitous drops in their oxygen stocks, as the Delhi High Court stepped in and directed the Centre to provide the city with oxygen on Saturday itself or face

contempt.

With the death of the 12 patients in the south Delhi hospital – which announced at 12.30 pm that it had run out of oxygen – the number of hospital patients who have lost their lives in the deepening crisis in the last eight days has gone up to 57.

“Water has gone above the head. Now we mean business. Enough is enough,” a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said and asked the Centre to supply 490 metric tonne of allocated oxygen to the national capital on Saturday itself or face contempt.

“Do you mean we will shut our eyes to people dying in Delhi?” the bench asked when the Centre’s counsel said the oxygen crisis is also before the Supreme Court, which will

make its order public on Saturday.

It also declined the Centre’s request to defer the order – till Monday or for half-an-hour. The tough-talking court said the Centre has made an allocation of 490 metric tonne of oxygen to Delhi and stated, “You fulfil it.”

As the court heard the case, time was running out for other critically-ill patients in Batra and other places. Batra first reported the deaths of eight, and revised the toll to 12 by evening.

“We are trying to resuscitate five other critical patients,” Dr S C L Gupta, medical director of Batra hospital, said earlier in the day. Six of the patients who died were admitted to the ICU, he said. Among those who died due to the lack of oxygen were Dr R K Himthani, head of the gastroenterology department, who had been admitted to the hospital for the last 15-20 days.

He said the government had sent out SOS messages about oxygen shortage on Saturday. The hospital had informed authorities about the lack of oxygen in the morning when only 2,500 litres were left. Then, around 12.30 pm, hospital authorities claimed they had run out of oxygen. The tanker arrived at 1.35 pm.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his anguish on Twitter.

Describing the news as very painful, he said, “Their lives could have been saved – by giving them oxygen on time. Delhi should get its quota of oxygen. Can’t see our people dying like this.”

Delhi, he said in his Twitter post in Hindi, needs 976 tonne of oxygen but received only 312 tonne on Friday. “How will Delhi breathe in such less oxygen?” he asked following news of the deaths in Batra.

Delhi government-run GTB Hospital said it had stock till 8 pm while Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital maintained that their oxygen stock would last for four hours. Sources at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital said their facility has put admissions on hold due to the depleting oxygen supplies. The hospital has nearly 350 patients and all of them are on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi by another week on Saturday amid a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.