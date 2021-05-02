Decision likely today on lockdown extension

NT NETWORK

Panaji

As demand to extend the ongoing four-day lockdown in the state has been mounting from various quarters, the state government is likely to take a call on the same on Sunday.

Following a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs including some ministers meeting party state president Sadanand Shet Tanawade on the issue, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is likely to take a decision on Sunday after consulting the State Executive Committee on whether to extend the ongoing lockdown or not.

The four-day lockdown ends at 6 am on May 3.

Sources in the administration on Saturday said though no decision has been taken yet on extension of lockdown, the Chief Minister may take a call on Sunday on whether to continue with the lockdown or impose stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The sources also said that with the prevailing situation of the pandemic in the state, there is a general feeling that there should be stricter measures in order to break the chain of the dreaded infection.

The Chief Minister had on Friday said the lockdown would not be extended. However, with constant demands from members of the ruling party and the medical fraternity, the government is likely to announce more measures to arrest the spread of the virus.

The state unit of the BJP is expected to officially recommend on May 2 to the Chief Minister that the present restrictions on public life should be continued for a longer period.

Tanawade told this daily Saturday evening that his party is of the opinion that the current restrictions should be continued in the state in the interest of Goans. “We as a party are confident that Goans will support extension of these restrictions, as they are fully aware of the consequences linked to the spread of COVID-19 infection,” he said.

Tanawade also informed that Minister for Ports Michael Lobo and St Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes

had spoken to him on telephone, earlier in the day and requested extension of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, sources in the state BJP unit informed that the government just cannot go on expanding its medical infrastructure in Goa to combat the deadly virus, and breaking the chain of infection by restricting the people-to-people contact is the only solution.

“Extension of the current lockdown is the only way through which people-to-people contact can be prevented, and, in turn, number of infections per day reduced,” the sources added.

Lobo has urged the Chief Minister to consider extending the lockdown in the state for at least another ten days.

“I have spoken to the Chief Minister over the phone. I have not requested him…I have told him that people have approached me and asked to convey to him that they want lockdown to be continued for ten more days. We are crossing the danger line and if we don’t have control now, then we are gone…nobody will respect us. The government ought to listen to the people. If things continue to go out of our hand then why will people respect this government,” Lobo said.

He said that if more pressure is put on the existing infrastructure of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), then there is a possibility of the healthcare workers, who are working tirelessly, backing out from the COVID-19 duties.

“If we need to break the chain of transmission, we require even stricter SOPs and I expect both the District Magistrates to come out with the order by tomorrow evening before 6 pm. The presently imposed curbs are not going to yield any results, as almost everything is open. We need a complete lockdown,” the Minister said.