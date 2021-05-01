Aussies playing in IPL will have to pay fines after entering Australia

IANS

New Delhi

Australian cricketers may face trouble getting back home and could be left stranded somewhere after their media reported that Australian government was mulling hefty fine and jail term for those returning from India, which is reeling under unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.

“The federal government is considering fining and jailing anyone who tries to enter Australia from India amid that country’s Covid-19 crisis,” said a report in the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH).

As many as 14 Australian cricketers are currently playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India. They include top draws like David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins.

Australians are also part of various IPL franchises’ coaching/support staff and TV commentary team. They include Ricky Ponting, David Hussey, Brett Lee and Matthew Ha yden among others.

“Nine News reported on Friday night that the government was considering a further step by making it a crime, punishable by a maximum $66,000 fine or five years’ jail, if they travel home from India,” said the SMH report.

“Nine reported that federal Health Minister Greg Hunt would invoke powers under the Biosecurity Act — the same legislation used to close the borders — as soon as

Saturday.”

While there are 36,000 Australians stuck abroad there are 9,000 Aussies in India including the cricketers.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier said that since the players are privately visiting India for the IPL they would have to ensure their return.

“They have travelled there privately,” Morrison was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“This wasn’t part of an Australian tour. They’re under their own resources and they’ll be using those resources too, I’m sure, to see them return to Austral ia in accordance with their own arrangements,” the report said.

“If imposed, it would be the first time it has been made a crime for an Australian to enter their own country,” the SMH report on Friday further said.