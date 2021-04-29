SII slashes vaccine price for states to Rs 300

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) – the maker of the most used COVID-19 vaccine in the country – on Wednesday announced a cut in the price of the jab it plans to sell to states to Rs 300 per dose from the earlier Rs 400.

This follows widespread criticism of its pricing policy, as it has sold the initial doses of Covishield to the central government at Rs 150 per dose.

Chief executive officer of SII Adar Poonawalla took to Twitter to announce the “philanthropic” gesture. “As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives,” he said.

According to official sources, the central government on Monday had asked SII and Bharat Biotech to lower the prices of their COVID-19 vaccines amid criticism from various states that accused the companies of profiteering during such a major crisis. The issue of vaccine pricing was discussed at a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. Many states have objected to the different prices for the vaccines.

Last week, SII had defended the pricing of the Covishield vaccine, saying the earlier price was based on advance funding and now it has to invest in scaling up and expanding capacity to produce more shots.

The company, which manufactures the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at Pune, had on April 21 announced a price of Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals and at Rs 400 for state governments and for any new contract by the central government.

Meanwhile, Poonawalla has been accorded ‘Y’ category security across India by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in view of “potential threats” to the businessman.

The central government’s decision came after Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, Prakash Kumar Singh, had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 16 requesting security for Poonawalla.

According to officials, the protection has been given in view of “potential threats” to Poonawalla.

In this letter, Singh had stated that Poonawalla has been getting threats from various groups regarding the COVID-19 vaccine supplies.