Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 63,309 new coronavirus cases and 985 deaths, the state health department said.

It took the tally of infections in the state to 44,73,394 and the death toll to 67,214.

Mumbai recorded 4,926 new cases and 78 deaths, raising its caseload to 6,40,409 and the death toll to 12,954.

A total of 61,181 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 37,30,729.

Of the 985 fatalities, 392 occurred in the last 48 hours, 251 in the last week while the rest had taken place earlier but were added to the tally now, an official explained. Maharashtra has now 6,73,481 active cases. PTI