As registration for 18+ opens, over 80 lakh apply in 3 hours

New Delhi: As the registration of all citizens above 18 years of age for vaccination against COVID-19 started on the CoWIN portal at 4 pm on Wednesday, many people took to social media to complain about the technical problems they faced trying to register for the third phase of the inoculation drive scheduled to begin from May 1.

The Union Health Ministry, however, clarified that the media reports that the server has crashed “are incorrect and are without any basis”.

“The server supporting the CoWin digital portal continues to work smoothly at its highest efficiency. People are registering on the platform, mostly of age-group 18-44. It witnessed more than 80 lakh people registering themselves on the portal with 3 hours from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm,” it said.

Sharing some of the statistics appertaining to the first three hours (4-7 pm), the ministry said that the portal witnessed 383 million API hits, initially as high as 2.7 million hits per minute and a total of 1.45 crore SMSs have been successfully delivered.

“These statistics indicate that far from crashing or performing slowly, the system is performing without any glitches. It is recording 55,000 hits per second and is completely stable. Detailed statistics relating to registration, vaccinations can be seen on dashboard.Cowin.Gov.In,” the ministry said in its statement.

As the registration opened up at 4 pm, some people on social media complained that the portal was not responding, while others complained that it had crashed.

At 4.35 pm, a tweet from the verified Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu mobile application said the CoWIN portal is working and that there was a minor glitch at 4 pm, which was fixed. “Cowin portal is working. There was a minor glitch at 4 pm that was fixed. 18-plus can register,” it said.

At 4.54 pm, a tweet from the same handle stated, “Vaccination appointments for 18-plus will be possible once the state governments and private vaccination centres schedule vaccination sessions. Registration is happening on cowin.Gov.In.”

Potential beneficiaries can register directly on CoWIN portal cowin.Gov.In or through the Aarogya Setu app.

The CoWIN software is a robust, dependable and agile technology. It offers anytime and anywhere registration for COVID-19 vaccination. The capacity of the servers and other parameters has been ramped up to match the unprecedented scale of immunisation so that the COWIN system provides citizen-centric services, the statement said.

Inclusivity, speed and scalability have been kept in mind while designing the unique digital platform with all components being portable, synchronous without excessive and unnecessary dependencies, it stated.