Social, entertainment functions prohibited

Margao : The North and South Goa District Collectors on Wednesday evening issued the official orders imposing lockdown in the state from 9 pm on April 29 to 6 am on May 3.

South Goa District Collector Ruchika Katyal ordered the closure of casinos, bars, sports auditoriums, community halls, cinema halls, weekly markets, river cruising, water parks, entertainment zones, gyms, schools and colleges, educational institutions and religious places for public from 9 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Monday.

The order has been issued in order to contain the spread of coronavirus cases in the state. The order, which has been issued by the District Collector, exercising the power conferred onto her under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, further states that social and political, sports, entertainment and cultural functions will be prohibited during the lockdown period.

The order, however, allows examinations of college students. The order also permits the custodians of religious institutions to carry on with their regular services without public participation.

Katyal said restaurants will be allowed to provide home deliveries. Markets will be allowed to function within the panchayat and municipal levels and shops and establishments will remain operational after 6 am and upto 9 pm by following the COVID norms.

The order states that government offices, public sector undertakings, local bodies, medical and health facilities, agricultural and construction-related activities, chemists, groceries, hotels, banks, ATMs, petrol pumps, LPG supply will be functional.

The District Collector said in her order that crowding at public places will not be allowed and strict action will be taken under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 against those who contravene the order.