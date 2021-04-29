People make a beeline at city market as state to go into lockdown mode

Panaji: In accordance with the order of the sub divisional magistrate, Tiswadi, on COVID-19, the Panaji municipal market complex saw restrictions on visitors’ entry in the morning hours on Tuesday. However, later on, both gates of the market complex were thrown open to the public to facilitate shopping since the Chief Minister announced a lockdown in the state to break the chain of COVID transmission.

As soon as the news on lockdown spread like wild fire, vegetable and fruit vendors and grocery shops in the city market witnessed a rush of people who made a beeline to make purchases of essential commodities assuming that the lockdown would be extended and stricter restrictions would be imposed on moving out even for shopping.

Earlier in the day, the Panaji town police in-charge, Sudesh Naik, along with his subordinates came to the market at around 11 am and announced SOPs for the market vendors as well those coming for shopping.

He highlighted them with the latest information on COVID-19 pandemic and urged the vendors to take care of their own life and others too while conducting the business in the market and also urged them to make effort to curb the spread of infection as more and more people were contracting the deadly virus.

He said no vendors will conduct business without mask and at the same time no vendor would entertain any visitor in the market without mask, adding, if the vendors happen to see any person using mask improperly then they should point it out instantly.

He also urged the vendors not to allow crowding and ensure that customers were maintaining physical distance. Policemen have been deployed at the municipal market gates to ensure vendors and visitors were adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour.