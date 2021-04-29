Lockdown effect: migrant workers start moving out of state

Margao: Many migrant workers working mostly at various construction sites in Goa have once again started leaving the state for their native places with the state government Wednesday announcing a four-day lockdown from Thursday.

Many migrants were seen rushing to the Margao railway station on Wednesday to board a train to Patna in Bihar that left the commercial town at 7.45 pm.

“I received a message from my family members from Bihar to come home before May 15. Since Goa is going in for a lockdown for the second time due to COVID-19, I have decided to go back home,” said Bipin Kumar.

Another native of Bihar, who was with his entire family and luggage at the railway station, said he had come to Goa with his family members in October last year after his employer, a builder, had urged him to return to Goa. “Today, COVID cases are increasing in Goa and the Chief Minister has already announced a lockdown. If this continues, we will be in deep trouble again. In order to avoid the last-minute hassles, we have decided to leave Goa,” he said. The railway station was abuzz with activity as many migrant workers had gathered to board train to Patna. While many workers were seen with their entire families, others were seen waiting alone with a bag.

According to information received, many of the migrant workers who left the state on Wednesday did so without informing their employers fearing that they would be stopped from leaving for their native places.

A couple of labour contractors were also seen gathered at the railway station to convince the labourers to stay back. “I tried to convince them to stay back since the Goa lockdown is only for four days, but they are not in a mood to listen,” said a labour contractor.

Probably the bitter experience they had last year in the midst of a lockdown while travelling back to their native states has compelled the migrant workers to take a swift decision this time.

Last year, many migrant workers across the country were forced to travel home on foot without food or water leading to many fainting on the way and falling sick while some even died.