Smaller hospitals seek transport

Panaji : The extended weekend lockdown announced by the state government has created serious problems for smaller hospitals in Goa, with these medical institutions facing difficulties in transporting their medical staff from home to hospital and back.

Dr Jeetendra Nagarsekar, a Margao-based doctor running a hospital, said that doctors running clinics can do so without helping hands during the lockdown, while corporate hospitals have their own transport system.

“It is smaller hospitals in the state, which face trouble in the transportation of their staff members, including nurses, patient attendants and ward boys, in the absence of public transport system during the lockdown,” he added, recalling that during the nationwide lockdown in 2020, functioning of smaller hospitals is Goa had virtually come to a halt due to the absence of public transport system.

The government has announced that industrial services as well as essential services like hospitals will be permitted during the lockdown; however, they will have to arrange their own transport.

The government has also stated that the public transport will be completely shut during the lockdown period.

Incidentally, many private hospitals have agreed to provide beds and treatment facilities to the COVID patients, thus sharing the ever increasing burden on the state health services to provide treatment to such patients.

Noted oncologist and head of the medical cell of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party Dr Shekhar Salkar said that he is aware of the situation and will be putting up a proposal before the government to provide transport facility to the medical staff of private hospitals.

“We did try to make such an arrangement during the lockdown period, last year, but were not successful due to the wide area around the state, which was needed to be covered while providing such transport service,” he revealed, adding that a detailed plan needs to be worked out for such a task.

Meanwhile, a senior office bearer of the Goa unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) stated that as the lockdown is for only three days, the hospitals should make personal adjustments as far as provision of transport for their respective medical staff is concerned.

“I feel the hospitals, without depending on the government for the transport facility can arrange private transport for their medical staff,” he added, pointing out, “However, if this lockdown is extended for two weeks or so, then the IMA will approach the government with a request to provide regular transport facility to the medical staff of the private hospitals.”

The IMA office bearer also maintained that in such a case, the transport department and traffic police need to work out on a related plan, as also provide the medical staff of private hospitals with identity cards to make their travel obstacle-free.