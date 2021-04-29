COVID-19 treatment covered under DDSSY

Panaji: The state government has included COVID-19 treatment in its flagship health insurance scheme Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY).

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday said that in order to provide relief to the common man so that he can obtain treatment in private hospitals, the government has taken a decision to include COVID treatment under the DDSSY scheme.

“The private hospitals, which are providing treatment for COVID-19 patients should register themselves with the government under DDSSY,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also informed that areas like Candolim and Margao, which have the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases, would be declared as containment zones.

The Chief Minister also denied the report of black-marketing of any drugs like Remdesivir or oxygen cylinders in the state. “We have sufficient supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients. The state government has also asked the central government for allocation of oxygen supply,” he said.