Western Australia premier says India’s COVID-19 tests inaccurate, unreliable

Melbourne: Premier of the Western Australia state Mark McGowan on Tuesday alleged that COVID-19 tests conducted in India for returning travellers were either inaccurate or unreliable which are impinging on the integrity of the system and causing some issues here.

McGowan’s remarks came after authorities in Western Australia said that four people in hotel quarantine in Perth tested positive for coronavirus following their return from India.

Western Australia health authorities are concerned that the majority of returning travellers were from India where the infection has been rising alarmingly.

McGowan told a local TV channel: “I have just been advised at this morning’s emergency management team meeting that 78 of the 79 passengers on this flight had been in India recently”.

“Our expectation is the number of positive cases from this group of people will grow and potentially grow significantly.

“We obviously have a problem with India. Some of the tests conducted in India either aren’t accurate or aren’t believable, and clearly that’s causing some issues here,” McGowan said.

He pinpointed that the large numbers of people arriving in Australia with the virus showed the system was failing, and he questioned if all of the test results being produced by people before boarding flights were accurate.

‘’If there are tests that are inaccurate or a bit dodgy being produced so that people get on flights, that is impinging the integrity of the system and that is why we are suffering these problems,” he said.

McGown also urged people to not to travel to India unless there was an extreme emergency.

“In the middle of a pandemic that is killing hundreds of thousands of people across India, there is no need to go to India for anything but the most extreme of reasons now,” he said, adding “I can’t think of many (reasons to be allowed to travel).’’