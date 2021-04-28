The art of protest

COVID-19 has devastated the world. And with India currently suffocating under the second wave, noted Goan artist and founder, Museum of Goa, Subodh Kerkar has come out with a new artwork titled ‘Bronchial Horrors’ through which he expresses his angst over all that is happening around while also protesting against the incompetence of the government in handling the Corona disaster.

The idea for the artwork came about while Kerkar was walking through a jungle and came across a fallen branch of a Trifala tree. This reminded him of a pathological bronchial tree, says the artist, adding that his knowledge as a doctor does come handy occasionally in his artistic pursuits. Kerkar then painted the branch white and hung it upside down in a grey room at Museum of Goa.

“This work is my depiction of the horror of Corona which is leaving behind death and despair. Through this work, I also want to question the mismanagement of the pandemic by our government. The Kumbh Mela and the election rallies were actually Corona Utsavs,” he says.

Kerkar adds that prior to hitting India, the second wave had already made its presence felt in many countries. “It was also witnessed 100 years ago when the Spanish flu killed millions. But instead of getting ready for the second wave with hospital beds, medicines and oxygen supplies, the Prime Minister tried to exploit it politically,” he says. He further points out that instead of hurrying up with the vaccination programme; the free availability of the vaccines has been curtailed.

“Modiji was more interested in having his picture on every Corona vaccine paper,” says Kerkar.