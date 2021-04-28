From table to farm

Organically Yours led by David De Souza aims to keep residual food out of landfills and put it to good use by growing new food. NT BUZZ gets the details of this first-ever venture

ANNA FERNANDES | NT BUZZ

In what promises to be a new era of waste reduction, Organically Yours invites Goans to deposit their food residue at stores set up across the state. The goal is to ensure that this residual food comprising unconsumed and leftover scraps, goes back into nature as fertiliser to grow more food.

Organically Yours, an offshoot of the SEED (Social Economical Environmental Developing) Foundation led by David

De Souza and the Don Bosco College of Agriculture, Sulcorna, began as an initiative aimed at creating a self-sufficient and healthy Goa. The initiative is actively involved in organic farming and animal husbandry – and now waste collection.

In the average household, a third of the food acquired eventually ends up in the bin. But instead of considering unconsumed and leftover food as waste, De Souza suggests treating it as a resource to generate more food. “Take an orange, for example. Oranges contain Vitamin C. Now, imagine that the fruit is rotten and not consumable, does that mean that the Vitamin C content is lost? No. If you put that fruit back into nature, you’ll be feeding natural nutrients to your plants, and will probably be able to produce a better yield,” he explains.

It might seem inconsequential in the vast stream of garbage, but food constitutes nearly 80 per cent of the contents of a garbage truck, says De Souza. And when it enters the landfills it not only takes up space but also releases greenhouse gases. The Organically Yours approach will thus eliminate potent greenhouse gases, unpleasant smells, and reduce pollution.

In the last month, Organically Yours has successfully managed to divert about half a tonne of residual food from reaching landfills and towards natural farming. “In fact, we take great pride in saying that as a store we have not contributed anything – not even a leaf – towards pollution. All residual food has been used to generate more manure and more nutrients to make more food.” To do this, Organically Yours has teamed up with local farmers, and is also pushing across the concept of Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF), a form of agriculture that eliminates the use of chemicals.

So far stores have been set up in Panaji, Margao, Chicalim, Navelim, Porvorim, Anjuna, Calangute, and Candolim. At the stores, one can purchase vegetables, fruits, honey, jaggery, flour, pulses, grains, and more, sourced directly from the farmers. In turn, one can deposit organic rejects such as fruit and vegetable peels, stems, eggshells, and more which is then treated and used as bio-fertilisers and manure in organic farming. Based on the amount of residual food donated, as an added incentive, green points worth `5 and `10 will be awarded to customers. The same can be redeemed at the store when purchasing groceries.

The ever-increasing garbage is still a dominant issue in the state. “Waste management is critical to keeping our environment clean and healthy, knowing untreated garbage can be hazardous and cause environmental contamination,” says De Souza, adding that such waste can get into water lines and pose even more health risks. But it’s all about the mindset, he adds. “If we eliminate the concept of waste from our lives and treat everything as a resource then there wouldn’t be a problem. Similarly, it is very easy to litter. It is very easy to expect someone else to clean up after you. But if you tweak this concept, you can be part of the solution,” he says.

Of course, diverting and changing the waste stream takes a lot of cooperation and De Souza emphasises that “this is an initiative for the people and by the people. And through WhatsApp messages, tele-calling, SMS-es, Organically Yours has already connected with a large number of Goans, and is now hoping to further increase its footprint in the state. A number of Goan youth too are joining the mission as green warriors. “We hope to reach out to a lot of people and basically lead the way towards change. It doesn’t take rocket science to create to resolve this problem, just a change of mindset,” he says.

(Organically Yours is currently open to setting up more stores across Goa under a franchise model. Details: www.organicallyyours.live.)